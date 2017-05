THURSDAY, JUNE 1

PLAINVILLE

MENTAL HEALTH 101. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m., light dinner. 7 to 8:30 p.m., program presentation. Laurel Regan, APRN, director of Behavioral Health Hartford HealthCare at Home will provide information on relevant mental health issues. Also will include information on local resources available to assist residents in New Britain, Southington, and Plainville. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register by May 30. (860) 747-5728.