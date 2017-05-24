Kids listings, starting May 26

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

PLAINVILLE

PLANTING PARTY. 4 p.m. Plant flowers and herbs outside in the children’s library patio area (weather permitting). Some tools will be on hand but bring your own if you like. Signs ups also open for summer gardening helpers. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

SOUTHINGTON

JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON SCHOLARSHIP ORGANIZATION ANNUAL PAGEANT. Contestants ages 4 to high school senior needed. Interview, fitness, talent, and evening wear competition. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. Putinontheritz@aol.com.

JUNE 3-11

OTHER

‘DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT.’ Part of the Young Audience Series at Playhouse on Park. Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Two special sensory-friendly performances on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. and Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. $5 for those two performances. $16 to $18. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.org

JULY 10-21

OTHER

MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM. Two week full-day intensive musical theater program introduces and prepares young actors (third to eighth grade) for future training and/ or performance in music, dance, and theater. Taught by Broadway actors Douglas Lyons and Jason Gotay. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. $700 for two-week course. Class sizes limited. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.org