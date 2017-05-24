Miscellaneous listings, starting May 26

FRIDAY, MAY 26

BRISTOL

SINGLES SWEETHEART DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. DJ Tasteful Production. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress. Door prize. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12, members. $17, guests. (860) 582-8229.

JAN’S JAMS & BAKE SALE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Benefit for Saint Vincent de Paul homeless shelter. All homemade jams, jellies, and freshly baked goods. 88 Fern Hill Rd., Bristol.

MAY 26-28

OTHER

GREEK FESTIVAL. Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight. Sunday, noon to10 p.m. Homemade Greek food and pastries, live Greek music and Greek Youth Dancers. All activities indoors. Saint George Church, 301 West Main St., New Britain.

MAY 26-27

BRISTOL

‘THE CAT AND THE CANARY MURDERS IN THE ZOO.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou film series. Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. With vintage cartoons and “Flash Gordon.” All on film. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. Refreshments available.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

OTHER

SINGLES MEMORIAL WEEKEND PICNIC. Held by Social Connections. 2 p.m. Bring an appetizer, side dish or dessert. If no food, pay extra $5. Members, $10. Guests, $17. 46 Swan Ave., Sound View, Old Lyme. (860) 434-6426.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

OTHER

‘FINDING THE WONDER WOMAN WITHIN.’ Supports new Women’s Empowerment Fund at Community Renewal Team. Preview latest “Wonder Woman” film. Party, 5 to 7 p.m., followed by film. Spotlight Theatre/Front Street Bistro, 39 Front St., Hartford. $75 in advance, $90 at the door. Crtct.org, nancys@crtct.org

BRISTOL

BOOKS AND BAGELS. 10:30 a.m. Informal review of new books at the library. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Coffee and refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Free. (860) 584-7790.

JUNE 1-29

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JANE M. WHITE OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. If weather is nice, will sit out on the patio. No charge. Tuscany Grill, 120 College St., Middletown. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

BRISTOL

RABIES CLINIC. 2 to 4 p.m. Cats must be in carriers. Dogs must be on leash. To get a three years rabies vaccination, you must provide a current rabies certification—otherwise you will receive a one-year vaccination. Rockwell Park Pavilion, Dutton Avenue, Bristol. $15, cash only. (860)584-7682 (Bristol-Burlington Health District), (860) 583-4641 (VCA Bristol Animal Hospital), (860) 583-9271 (Chippens Hill Veterinary Hospital).

HOPPERS BIRGE POND NATURE PRESERVE TRAIL MAINTENANCE. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wear appropriate clothes. Bring tools, Water and light snack provided. Meet at the parking lot at the corners of Beech Street and Crescent Drive. Rain cancels. (860) 583-9572. trishwhite@sbcglobal.net

CONNECTICUT WOODCARVERS ASSOCIATION WOODCARVING AND ART SHOW AND SALE. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

PLAINVILLE

ADULT COLORING. 6:30 p.m. In the Peter F. Chase auditorium. Refreshments. Colored pencils, markers, and coloring pages provided. Bring your own supplies if you wish. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

OTHER

SINGLES BLOCK ISLAND DAY TRIP. Held by Social Connections. Meet at the ferry, 2 Ferry St., New London at 8 a.m. at the gate for the high-speed ferry. Ferry leaves at 8:30 a.m. sharp. Return on the 4:55 p.m. ferry. Round trip is $47.50. (860) 444-4624.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

SOUTHINGTON

STEVE MCCARTY MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for Tranquil Passages and The First Tee of Connecticut. 9 a.m. Hawk’s Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. $150 per golfer or $600 per foursome. Includes greens and carts fees, continental breakfast, deli lunch, dinner. (860) 716-8973. lianafresher@gmail.com. SouthingtonCare.org

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY THOMAS MAYER OF SOUTHINGTON. ‘Florida Scenes.’ Retired public school art teacher. The Gallery at The Orchards, Community Room on the second floor, at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.