New Britain makes it 3 straight

NEWINGTON’S MIKE HEPPLE EARNS FIRST ALPB VICTORY

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: New Britain wins 3rd straight game coming from behind twice to outslug York 8-6, Newington’s Hepple gets 1st ALPB win #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: New Britain was facing their second deficit of the game, down 6-5 going to the top of the 6th inning. They would send 7 hitters to the plate, bringing in 3 runs to take the lead back 8-6, led by RBI hits from Steve Carrillo, Michael Crouse, and Jovan Rosa. After a shutout performance by the Bees bullpen, that score would end up being the final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Mike Hepple (1-0) | L: Luke Westphal (1-2) | SV: Joe Beimel (4)

Player(s) of the Game: Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI | Isaias Tejeda (York) – 1-5, HR, 4 RBI

Next Game: Wednesday, May 24th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (11-20) vs. York Revolution (12-19)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Kyle Simon (2-2, 6.75) | York: Logan Williamson (1-2, 4.30)

Bees Buzz: The Bees have won 3 straight games for the first time this season…Newington native Mike Hepple earned his first career Atlantic League win in tonight’s game…Tonight’s game was the 4th come from behind win for the Bees this season, and the first time this season that they have had to come from behind twice…Jamar Walton hit his 5th home run in his past 4 games in the game…For 3 straight games, the Bees have had a player finish 1 hit shy of the cycle; tonight it was Jamar Walton, who finished a triple shy…New Britain scored 5 runs in the 4th inning of tonight’s game, a season high in most runs in one inning for the Bees…Craig Maddox has recorded a hit in 7 straight games…Jamar Walton has recorded multiple hits in 3 straight games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 172, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 195, including postseason.