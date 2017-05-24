Obituaries: Gregory B. Grant

Grant, Gregory B., 48, formerly of Bristol, passed away at his home in Carmichael, CA on May 11, 2017. Born on April 15, 1969 in Bristol, CT, he was a son of Eddie and Josie (Mitchell) Grant, Sr. Greg graduated from Bristol Eastern High School where he excelled in wrestling. Greg was a BEHS record holder for pinning an opponent in 8 seconds. He also went on to become a New England Heavyweight Champion in wrestling. Greg then attended Southern Connecticut State University earning himself a bachelor’s degree. While attending SCSU, Greg played for the football team as an outside linebacker. A few years later, he moved to California and started his own personal training business. People here in Bristol and California knew Greg to be a warm, kind, gentle soul, and a brother to everyone. Besides his parents, Greg leaves his brothers Eddie Grant, Jr. of Meriden, CT and Melvin Grant of Bristol, CT; a niece and nephew Melvin Grant II, and Erika Grant; a great nephew Jaylon Hussy, and his life long friend Paul Parent, whom he considered a brother. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 26, at 11am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 10-11am at the funeral home. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

