Obituaries: Michael N. Kowalski

Bristol- Michael N. Kowalski, 46, passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, May 21, 2017. He was the beloved husband to Dawn Woodin-Kowalski for 23 years.

Mike was born in Bristol CT on November 20, 1970; son to Robert and Linda Kowalski of Florida. Mike graduated from E.C. Goodwin Tech and was an accomplished mechanic for over 30 years. He was employed by the Carrier Company in Plainville as well as running his own business, D&M Complete Car Care. He was an avid motorcycle rider and loved to be on two wheels with his wife Dawn, the love of his life and his friends. Mike lived his life full throttle and wide open. He spent his spare time with his family, loving his fur babies, Peanut and Oreo or working in his yard and garage. He was kind and generous and would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need. He assisted in saving the life of a stranger who was injured on a bike and never thought twice about lending a helping hand. His larger than life personality will be sorely missed by all who loved him and has left a void for all that knew him.

Mike is survived by his devoted wife Dawn his daughters , Krysty Woodin and her fiancée Jason Vazquez, Brianna Kowalski, his two beautiful grandchildren Keillian Vazquez and Kyla Kowalski, siblings Michael, Lisa and Genna and his best friend, Tamyra Davis. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents. A celebration of his life will be announced at the convenience of the family. A Go fund me account has been established to assist the family, https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-mike-kowalski

