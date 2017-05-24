Obituaries: Wanda V. Licwinko

Wanda V. Licwinko, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 23, 2017 at Sheriden Woods, Bristol. She was the wife of the late Felix R. Licwinko.

Wanda was born on March 11, 1923 in Harrison, NJ a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Niemus) Szawlosky. She was a graduate of Harrison High School in NJ and of the Newark City Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse and was a member of their Alumni Association. She had also been employed at Reynolds Metals Co. in Harrison as an industrial nurse.

Locally, Wanda had also been employed as an industrial nurse at Bristol Brass Co. and was a member of St. Gregory the Great Church and the Bristol Women’s Club.

Wanda leaves her children Lillian Feder and her husband Howard of Earlington, KY, F. Richard Licwinko and his wife Mary of Danbury, Lauren Rowell and her husband Hugh of Switzerland, Maryann Seleman and her husband Mark of Bristol; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services and burial are private. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Meals for the Needy, c/o Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol, CT 06010.