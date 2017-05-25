Bristol Central theater program up for many Halo Awards

When Seven Angels Theatre hands out its annual Halo Awards to the best high school theater productions of the past year, Bristol Central High School’s Footlights has a slew of nominees just waiting to take home a trophy.

On May 31, the winners will be announced in Waterbury.

The nominees are:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY:

Bristol Central High School: Andrew Ewart as Rupert in “Cinderella”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY:

Bristol Central High School: Thalia Palacios as Fairy Godmother in “Cinderella”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL:

Bristol Central High School: Julia Nelson as Alice Beineke in “The Addams Family”

BEST COMIC FEMALE PEFORMANCE IN A PLAY:

Bristol Central High School: Allison King as Penelope in “Cinderella”

BEST COMIC FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL:

Bristol Central High School: Lauren Santiago as Grandma Addams in “The Addams Family”

BEST SCENIC DESIGN AND/OR EXECUTION:

Bristol Central High School: Melanie Michaud for “Cinderella”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER:

Bristol Central High School: Caitlyn Archambeault & Belle Pons for “The Addams Family”

BEST CHORUS:

Bristol Central High School: “The Addams Family”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY:

Bristol Central High School: Hannah Shapland as Lady Clarice in “Cinderella”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL:

Bristol Central High School: Molly Watstein as Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A COUPLE OR DYNAMIC DUO OR MORE IN A PLAY:

Bristol Central High School: Abby Deschaine & Allison King as Lucinda & Penelope in “Cinderella”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A COUPLE OR DYNAMIC DUO OR MORE IN AMUSICAL:

Bristol Central High School: Julia Nelson & Jacob Harvey as Alice & Mal Beineke in “The Addams Family”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A CONTEMPORARY PLAY:

Bristol Central High School: Cody Runkle as Prince Daniel in “Cinderella”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS IN A CONTEMPORARY PLAY:

Bristol Central High School: Julia Nelson as “Cinderella” in “Cinderella”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL:

Bristol Central High School: Kevin Michaud as Gomez Addams in “The Addams Family”

BEST CONTEMPORARY PLAY:

Bristol Central High School: “Cinderella”

BEST CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL:

Bristol Central High School: “The Addams Family”