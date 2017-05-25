There’s an app for that, and it’s ‘All Heart’

The Bristol Development Authority has launched a streamlined way to access the Bristol All Heart (www.bristolallheart.com) website easier by offering a free application when visitors log on to the website.

“We closely monitor our visitors’ behavior and preferences through advanced metrics and personal feedback. For the first six months of the year we found that over half of our visitors visit the All Heart site on a mobile device – smartphone or tablet,” said Mark Thomas, BDA marketing and public relations specialist, according to a press release from the city. “Our new app makes it easy to visit our site and learn what is going on weekly in Bristol by simply downloading the app and putting it on their mobile device’s home screen.”

According to Thomas, the news release said, when visitors type in the website’s URL address in their phone’s browser, a pop-up is automatically launched asking them if they want to place the app on their home screen. Depending on whether they have an Apple (IOS) or Android platform, you hit a specific icon to confirm you want to download the app. After confirming you want the download, the iconic Bristol “B” logo will be placed on the home screen and it operates like any other application.

“It’s important we make it easy for people to find the hidden treasures that we have in Bristol. Over the first part of the year, Mark has been working on the site to enhance the content and navigation,” said Justin Malley, BDA executive director, in the press release. “The site has always been a good source of information for residents, local businesses, and visitors. Our aim is to make sure that before the tourist season gets in full swing, everyone who in our city will have a good resource for finding Bristol’s attractions. Now, this is as close as the palms of their hands.”

Launched in late 2015, the press release said the Bristol All Heart website’s 2017 visits are up over 25 percent from the previous year with 78 percent of those logons coming from “unique” or new visitors to the site. Thomas feels the site is still undergoing transformation. He added that the BDA has been working on the site’s “backend” search engine optimization features. SEO affects the rankings in which sites are listed when someone does an internet search on Google, Bing or Yahoo. This is important for businesses thinking of coming to Bristol, as well as tourists and residents who are looking for attractions in town, said the news release.