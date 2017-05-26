Falcons forge ahead in NVLs

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The St. Paul Catholic tennis squad has been a juggernaut for most of the season in Naugatuck Valley League action.

With only a couple losses on its docket all season long, the Falcons entered the NVL girls tennis tournament championship as one of the featured teams.

Ranked No. 3 in the tournament fray, the Falcons easily defeated quarterfinal round opponent, No. 6 Holy Cross, by a 6-1 final from Peck Park in Bristol on Monday, May 15 and then in the semifinals, it was an entanglement with No. 2 Naugatuck the following Wednesday.

In a contest played in Naugatuck, St. Paul Catholic – who dropped a 5-2 decision to Greyhounds back on April 7 – got by the squad as the Falcons were 5-2 winners on the road.

St. Paul Catholic swept in singles action as No. 1 Natasha Kempes turned away Kelly Carr in an 8-0 triumph.

In the second slot, Victoria Kilbourne defeated Floraine Evardo 8-2, No. 3 Katie Poulez needed a little extra time to beat Kelly Murphy 9-7 and finally, No. 4 singles competitor Sophie Penisse was an 8-4 victor over Diana Velasco, 8-4.

The Falcons also won one of the doubles pairing as the top combo of Mariah Fiscella and Caroline Badel stopped Lori Dietz and Patricia Escaleira by an 8-4 final.

With the victory, St. Paul Catholic (15-2 after the win) battled undefeated Watertown (17-0) in the championship tilt on Friday, May 19.

The match took place from Woodland HighS in Beacon Falls as the Indians defeated the Falcons for the championship by a final of 4-3.