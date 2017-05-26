Local nonprofits benefit from ‘Caring’ effort

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Whether they needed some sprucing up outdoors or food items sorted, more than two dozen non-profit agencies in Bristol were buzzing with volunteers throughout the day during the United Way of West Central Connecticut’s 26th Annual Day of Caring last Friday.

Sponsored by United Way, Day of Caring began in 1992 as a way to help employees of local corporations interact with human service agencies. Since then, the annual event has grown in volunteers and community service projects. This year, about 560 volunteers of all ages came together to complete 54 Day of Caring projects at 31 sites located in United Way’s service area, which includes Bristol, Plainville, Burlington, and Plymouth/ Terryville.

“It’s wonderful to see how many people come together because they really want to make a difference in their community,” said United Way Community Impact Coordinator Liz Hill.

Out of the total number of volunteers, 180 of them were students from local high schools, including Bristol students Patrick Carbone, Devin Flores, and Erin Petke who helped sort through food items donated for United Way’s Joy of Sharing Drive, which kicked off a couple days before Day of Caring. All of the donations benefitted food pantries located in all of the communities served by United Way. Before Petke got involved with Day of Caring for the first time this year, she was not aware of the organizations that received donations from the food drive. From For Goodness Sake to Brian’s Angels to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Meals for the Needy (MFN), many Bristol agencies that serve people in need received an outpouring of support from donors.

“It’s nice knowing that so many people came down and donated so much, and we can organize it for them,” said Petke, who attends Bristol Central High School.

Flores, who also attends Bristol Central, said taking part in Joy of Sharing taught him a lot about how organizations like the local food pantries collect and organize the donations, which included items like pasta and rice, cereals, canned soups, bottled water, condiments, personal care items, and more.

“There’s so many of them, but they [the organizations] also help each other,” added Carbone, who attends St. Paul Catholic High School.

Calling the turnout of the drive “overwhelming,” United Way Program Coordinator Nancy Micloskey said student volunteers also spent their time helping United Way and Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce staff to create more storage space at their Main Street facility.

Overall, said Micloskey, it was “enlightening” to see youth volunteers learn about the different organizations that are in need of food donations on a daily basis.

“We talked about what each organization does for our residents, so they see there’s a need ongoing,” said Micloskey. “Also, they were able to see the donors so carefully select items they felt could be beneficial to families and those who deal with hunger.”

United Way was not the only project site with youth volunteers, as members of its Youth Board helped out at Meals for the Needy—Bristol’s oldest soup kitchen.

For youth board members Samira Abdelrehim and Erin Gonchar, who attend Lewis Mills High School, Day of Caring gave them an opportunity to meet other volunteers while giving back to MFN.

“That’s my favorite part about volunteering—all the nice people you get to meet. They all have the love of volunteering,” said Gonchar.

Gonchar said she hopes other youth volunteers will see how gratifying volunteerism can be.

“Only a half an hour you can put in every week, and that would still make a huge difference,” said Gonchar.

“I hope they realize how many opportunities there are out there to volunteer. You can look anywhere in your community,” added Abdelrehim.

Operating since 1982, MFN serves meals on evenings from Monday through Thursday, and offers an emergency food pantry, clothing and a backpack program. On Day of Caring, more than 20 volunteers delved into a variety of tasks at MFN, such as disinfecting the refrigerator and sorting through the countless donated items from the recent postal drive.

“We’ve got them in all different areas—in the kitchen, in the pantry…over at the church,” said MFN Executive Director Cheryl Yetke.

MFN also received a helping hand from its own volunteers as well as Bristol Hospital employees. For the past 10 years, Bristol Hospital has chosen MFN as a project site on Day of Caring.

For Bristol Hospital employee Denise Aparo, volunteering gave her a sense of fulfillment.

“It makes you a better person knowing you’re helping people and you have a purpose,” said Aparo, adding how she always has a fun time with other volunteers.

“When you’re volunteering, you’re seeing firsthand what these organizations are doing behind the scenes,” said volunteer Andy Adams.

Like Bristol Hospital, other Bristol companies like Bauer, Inc., encourage their employees to give back on Day of Caring. Bauer, which has participated in the event for the past four years now, sent over a dozen volunteers this year to Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center to complete tasks like cleaning the playscape and organizing items in the studios.

Amber Lipscomb, Sales and Marketing Lead Specialist for Bauer, said her colleagues look forward to Day of Caring every year.

“We’ve been in Bristol for a long time, and we wanted to give back to the community,” said Lipscomb, adding how it was rewarding to see the children’s faces at the museum

