Police blotter for May 26

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Joel M. Casiano, 29, of 119 Lambert Ave., Meriden, was arrested May 12 and charged with second degree harassment, second degree stalking, and first degree criminal trespass.
- Brandon R. Hewson, 34, of 26 Bonnie Ct., Bristol, was arrested May 12 and charged with first degree assault, two counts of second degree breach of peace, two counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under age 16, and first degree sexual assault.
- Nathaniel Daniel, 31, of 55 Market St., Apt; 4S, New Britain, was arrested May 12 and charged with second degree harassment, second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.
- Anthony Cyr, 50, of 48 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested May 12 and charged with criminal violation of protective order, second degree harassment and criminal violation of restraining order.
- Jeral W. Jackson, 41, of 83 French St., Bristol, was arrested May 12 and charged with violation of probation.
- Carleton Plummer, 48, of 44 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested May 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny and interfering with an officer.
- Luis Piedra, 30, of 22 Benham St., Bristol, was arrested May 12 and charged with transporting a child under the age of 7 and 60 pounds without restraint and operation while registered license suspended/revoked.
- Wilson Martinez, 31, of 700 Middle St., Apt; 1, Bristol, was arrested May 13 and charged with operation while under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Roderick Green, 43, of 231 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 13 and charged with two counts of failure to register sexually violent offense, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than .5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Patrick E. Holley, 36, of 186 Lillian Rd., Bristol, was arrested May 13 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right, second degree threatening and interfering with an officer.
- Neil W. Gontarz, 41, of 32 Orchard St., Bristol, was arrested May 13 and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Taylor V. Hudak, 27, of 158 Chapel St., Milford, was arrested May 13 and charged with second degree failure to appear and interfering with an officer.
- Tyler Mirles, 22, of 58 North St., Meriden, was arrested May 13 and charged with criminal attempt of second degree burglary, second degree breach of peace, third degree criminal mischief, second degree threatening, and failure to comply with fingerprint requests
- Laurie Bongoll, 25, of 145 Harbor Pond Dr., Apt. 13C, Meriden, was arrested May 13 and charged with failure to obey stop sign, restricted turns fail signal and operation while under the influence.
- Kevin D. Dubois, 30, of 1515 Bayshore Blvd., Apt: 5, Dunedin, Fla., was arrested May 14 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to obey stop sign, criminal attempt of assault on a victim over the age of 60, first degree reckless endangerment, and second degree breach of peace.
- Ronald Barnes, 52, of 40 Pierce St., Bristol, was arrested May 14 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Carlos A. Gonzalez, 25, of 32 Chestnut St., Apt. 2L, Bristol, was arrested May 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Jasline Jimenez, 20, of 32 Chestnut St., Apt. 2L, Bristol, was arrested May 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Andrew Wright, 28, of 68 Cooke St., Plainville, was arrested May 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- William Vasquez, 70, of 55 Gaylord St., Bristol, was arrested May 15 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage.
- Anthony Caruso, 38, of 52 Filley St., Bloomfield, was arrested May 15 and charged with three counts of second degree forgery and third degree larceny.
- Jamie L. Smith, 31, of 461 Spring St., Apt. 6D, Naugatuck, was arrested May 15 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone to engage in a call, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, and second degree failure to appear.
- John S. Baker, 46, of 41 Pleasant St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested May 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Kevin L. Bazilio, 59, of 159 Union St., Apt. E3, Bristol, was arrested May 15 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment and second degree breach of peace.
- Josue Burgos, 25, of 50 Chestnut Ave., Waterbury, was arrested May 16 and charged with third degree larceny.
- Robert W. Warboys, 67, of 240 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 17 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Michelle Young, 28, of 153 Tunxis Rd., Bristol, was arrested May 17 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, second degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, and interfering with a 911 call.
- Ryan Cruz, 22, of 3190 Parma Dr., Deltona, Fla., was arrested May 17 and charged with criminal violation of protection order nonthreatening.
- Mark J. Raboin, 27, of 111 Jacobs St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested May 18 and charged with third degree burglary, fifth degree larceny, and third degree larceny.
- Shirley Tevolitz, 84, of 23 Whitewood Dr., Shelton, was arrested May 18 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Michael S. Williams, 48, of 243 French St., Bristol, was arrested May 18 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Justin R. White, 27, of 762 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 18 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.
- Daequawnt Rudolph, 20, of 434 Park St., first floor, Bristol, was arrested May 18 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and improper passing.