Bristol honors those who gave their lives in military on Memorial Day

Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day.

The annual Bristol parade will begin at 9 a.m. on North Main Street followed by a ceremony on the south side, or memorial side, of Memorial Boulevard. At this ceremony, names of veterans who have passed away in the last year will be read.

The Forestville Memorial Day parade will be held at noon. The Forestville parade starts in Forestville Center after a ceremony at Quinlan Park and proceeds up Church Avenue to Washington Street and down Central Street ending in Forestville Center.

The Forestville American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 209 will be honoring veterans on Memorial Day, May 29 at Forestville Cemetery, 7:30 p.m. in a luminary service. Luminaries are $5 and will be available on Memorial Day at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Aven., Forestville during the parade or by emailing ALPOST209CT@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit programs of the American Legion, veterans and families in the community.