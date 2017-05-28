Weather forecast scuttles Forestville Memorial Parade

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2017

To: Parade Participants, Volunteers and the Public

From: Forestville MD Parade Committee

…

Subject: Parade Cancellation

This year’s 2017 Forestville Memorial Day Tribute Parade unfortunately has

been canceled due to the forecasted weather. After speaking to a number of

our participants and the unavoidable rainy forecast, this course of action

was necessary. Many of our entrees have very expensive uniforms and

equipment. We have an electrical supply for our reviewing stand which

powers our PA system, Nutmeg TV and this year’s (2) Emcees. We also have

(3) horses to consider, with their traction, on a potentially wet pavement.

The vast majority of our parade participants are children. Due to these

factors, and more, any precipitation, even light, threatens the

parade. This

is the 2nd year in a row that the weather has caused the cancelation of our

parade. With that being said it certainly has caused alot of

disappointment from the public to the participants, and the committee who

has spend so much time and effort preparing. Even though rain is in the

forecast tomorrow the parade committee wishes you a great day.

Whatever your plans are tomorrow, let us never forget those that have given

the ultimate sacrifice for this country, and let us never forget the true

meaning of Memorial Day.

Sincerely

*Chuck Woodin,*

Parade Committee Chair

*On Memorial Day we Honoring Those *

*That Have **Given The Ultimate Sacrifice*