Bees announce fan voting for all-stars is back

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) has announced that fan voting has returned for the 2017 Atlantic League All-Star Game to be held at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday, July 12th.

Fan voting will take place on-line at www.atlanticleague.com from Monday, May 29th through Friday, June 23rd. Fans can vote as many times as they’d like to help their favorite players make the All-Star squads. Fan voting will be used as a percentage towards All-Star selection that also includes league officials and media voting.

“Atlantic League fans are among the most passionate and knowledgeable fans in all of baseball,” said Atlantic League President Rick White. “When you operate a league based on the fan experience and engagement, it makes sense to have their voices heard as we look to have the very best represented for all the teams and their respective communities.”

The 2017 Atlantic League All-Star Game presented by RWJBarnabas Health and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey will showcase the very best of the league on and off the field in a 20th Season celebration. This year’s event hosted by the Somerset Patriots will have a Revolutionary War/ Patriotic theme to highlight the history of the area where the team plays.

Tickets for the 2017 Atlantic League All-Star Game are now on sale and can be purchased online at SomersetPatriots.com, by calling (908) 252-0700 or by visiting the Somerset Patriots Ticket Office. More information regarding the All-Star Game and surrounding events will be announced as the game approaches.

For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com