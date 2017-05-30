Bees take on cross-state rivals Bluefish

NEW BRITAIN BEES (14-23) vs. BRIDGEPORT BLUEFISH (20-18)

In 140 Characters or Less: The Bees visit their cross-state rival Bridgeport to open up a 3 game set with the Bluefish starting tonight at 7:12!

Series: This will be the second time the two clubs have met, having played a 4 game set in New Britain in which the Bluefish were victorious 3 games to 1. Game 1 of this series will be tonight at 7:12, followed by a Wednesday morning showdown at 10:35 A.M. tomorrow. The series will conclude on the first of June at 7:12 P.M.

The Bees: New Britain is making their first visit to Bridgeport of the season. They are coming off of a brief 4 game weekend homestand against Southern Maryland, which included a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday. The Blue Crabs won the first 3 games of the series, and then the Bees salvaged a victory on the last game with Jovan Rosa’s walkoff single in the 10th inning on Sunday. With his 2 hits on Sunday, Rosa is now tied for the team lead in multi-hit games at 11 with Michael Crouse. Out of the bullpen, Joe Beimel pitched 2 innings of hitless relief, making Sunday’s game his longest outing of the season.

The Opposition: Bridgeport was involved in the only Atlantic League game yesterday, taking on the Somerset Patriots at Somerset, concluding a 4 game series. They are returning home to host the Bees and the Long Island Ducks in a 6 game homestand. Several of the Bluefish offensive leaders, such as Sean Burroughs and D’Arby Myers, were kept quiet, resulting in Bridgeport being defeated in the series 3 games to 1.

Starters: New Britain: RHP Kyle Simon (2-2, 6.85) | Bridgeport: LHP Chris Rearick (2-1, 4.11)

Key to the Game: Road Warriors: New Britain has played 22 games at home, and this will be their 16th game on the road. As a team, the Bees are batting .264 on the road so far this season compared to .242 at home, with 1 more home run, 4 more runs scored, and a .774 OPS, compared to a .660 OPS at home. Look for the Bees’ bats to reignite the spark that made them red hot on their previous road trip to York and Lancaster, in which they tallied 80 hits through 6 games, and use that momentum to their advantage in this series against Bridgeport, along with Southern Maryland later on in the road trip.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 7:00 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa played in his 200th consecutive game on Sunday (including postseason) against Southern Maryland. He hit a walkoff single in the 10th inning to give New Britain the win. He also extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 177…After Sunday, New Britain is 3-2 overall in extra innings, 1-1 at home…Jovan Rosa has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games…Craig Maddox has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 12 games…The Bees are batting .303 against Bridgeport so far this season. That’s the second highest team batting average against any opponent for New Britain, only behind York (.342)…Sunday’s game was the first game that the Bees’ opponent committed 3 or more errors since September 6th of last season (Lancaster)…Yusuke Kajimoto is batting .455 in 3 games against Bridgeport this season…Mike Hepple has not allowed a hit in 3 innings of relief against the Bluefish this season.