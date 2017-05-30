Betts, Pavalock-D’Amato attend Manufacturing Innovation Day

HARTFORD- State Representatives Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) attended Manufacturing Innovation Day at the State Capitol May 17.

Betts and Pavalock met with their local manufacturer, Bauer, Inc., a manufacturer in the aviation industry with test solutions for fuel, lubrication, pneumatic, and electro-mechanical applications.

“Manufacturing is a critical component of Connecticut’s economy and our local communities. Bauer has been a local employer of our residents for over 80 years, and has also been a contributing member of the greater Bristol community through its support and work with our high schools and vocational-technical schools,” said Betts in a press release from House Republicans.

“Bristol is home to many manufacturing businesses, like Bauer, Inc., who are major area employers for our residents. Not only are they contributors to our local economy, but also, to our community. I will continue to fight for pro-business legislation that lessens burdensome regulations and encourages greater economic development and creates jobs,” said Pavalock in the press release.

Bauer, Inc. serves aerospace supply chain customers across the globe including UTC companies in Connecticut like UTAS and Pratt & Whitney.

Nearly 30 Connecticut manufacturers exhibited their products and services at the State Capitol on Wednesday, May 17 as part of a Manufacturing Innovation Day celebration.

Connecticut is home to almost 160,000 manufacturers generating $42.7 billion in economic activity annually. Over 4,000 people are employed by Connecticut manufacturers, earning an average annual salary of $95,118.

According to the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, more than one-half of the top 100 companies headquartered in Connecticut are manufacturing firms.