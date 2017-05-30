Make plans for Wings & Wheels Fly-In and Car Show June 10

On Saturday, June 10, the 6th Annual Plainville Wings & Wheels Fly-In and Car Show will be held.

The goal of this event is twofold; the first is to raise funds for the Petit Family Foundation and the Plainville Community Food Pantry. The second goal is to bring the residents of the community and surrounding towns together and offer a day of entertainment and family fun with opportunities to see and experience the world of flight and classic automobiles.

The Petit Family Foundation provides grant funding to “foster the education of young people, especially women in the sciences; to improve the lives of those affected by chronic illnesses; and to support efforts to protect and help those affected by violence.”

The Plainville Community Food Pantry provides food subsidies, energy assistance, crisis intervention and referral services for individuals and families in need.

The event will be supported by patrons and sponsors who donate financially, offer the use of items or services that will be needed during the show, as well as through their participation as volunteers during the event.

The Plainville Wings and Wheels Committee are advertising this event locally and throughout the state, as well as to pilots in surrounding states. It has secured commitments of support from The Petit Family Foundation, The Plainville Community Food Pantry, the Plainville Police Department, Carling Technologies, the Plainville Aviation Commission, Interstate Aviation, Bristol Auto Club and others.

The event will be held between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 with a rain date of Sunday, June 11.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. There is free on-site parking at Robertson Airport. There will be hundreds of street cars, classic cars, motorcycles, along with inflatables and kiddie amusement rides, food trucks, vendors and more.

Vendor opportunities are still available.

No pets or alcohol are allowed.

For more information, go to www.plainvillewingsandwheels.com