Obituaries: Claire Rita Riendeau Basalyga

Claire Rita (Brunet) Riendeau Basalyga, 96, of Bristol, widow of Harry Basalyga and Clifford Riendeau passed away Sunday May 28, 2017 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol.

Claire was born August 19, 1920 in Moosup, CT, daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Latour) Brunet. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former OZ Gedney Co. of Terryville and was the first female crossing guard in the Town of Plymouth. She was a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Terryville and was also a member of the Terryville-Plymouth Senior Citizens.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Riendeau of Bristol; her brother, Rene Brunet of Bristol, her sister-in-law, Mary McHugh of Terryville; her grandchildren, Sherrie Saglimbeni, Raymond Riendeau, Robert Riendeau and his wife Denise and Clifford Mickel; her great grandchildren Philip and Amanda Saglimbeni and Renee Riendeau; her former daughter-in-law Kathleen Bonaccorso of Bristol and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday 9:30A.M. from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Michael Ukrainian Church, Terryville for a Divine Liturgy at 10:00A.M. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6:00P.M. to 8:00P.M. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com