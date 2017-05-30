Obituaries: Colleen P. Leone

Leone, Colleen P., 63, of New Britain, passed away May 25, 2017 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain, surrounded by her family. Born on Nov. 3, 1953 in Bristol, CT, she was a daughter of Almeda (McGinn) and the late Carmen Leone. Collen worked for the former Hope Clinic in Bristol as a receptionist and for the last 8 years, she had worked for Southington Tool in their assembly department. Colleen was extremely proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and her family. Colleen was very spiritual and shared a strong, spiritual connection with dragonflies. She was an amazing woman who touched many lives with her charisma and smile; she will be greatly missed. Besides her mother Almeda, Colleen leaves her daughter Keri Wakeling and her husband Jason Eddy of Bristol, CT; three brothers and a sister-in-law Arthur “Butch” Cane of Brattleboro, VT, Kevin and Mary Leone of Bristol, CT, and Edward Leone of Plainville, CT; one sister and brother-in-law Jet and Harold Thorne of Bristol, CT; three grandchildren Joël, Brianna, and Shylah; two nephews and a niece Michael MacRae, Ryan Thorne, and Christine MacRae; two great nephews Gavin MacRae and Steven Pomerleau; two special cousins Anthony and Sandy Leone of ME, and several more cousins. Colleen was predeceased by her granddaughter Vanessa. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, May 30, at 10am at St. Joseph Church in Bristol. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Chapel Mausoleum in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartford Healthcare At Home Hospice Care, 300 Queen St., Southington, CT 06489. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

