Obituaries: Mitchell E. Urbanowicz

Mitchell E. Urbanowicz, 95, of Bristol, widower of Joan (Flanigan) Urbanowicz passed away on Sunday (May 21, 2017). Mitchell was born on May 17, 1922 in Westfield, MA and was a son of the late Victor and Mary (Krajewski) Urbanowicz. Raised in Westfield, he attended Westfield schools before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After his honorable discharge as a corporal from the Marines, he furthered his education at Westfield State University where he also played basketball. He received his Master’s degree from Springfield College and he also attended the University of Hartford. A Bristol resident for the past 50 years, he was a teacher for 32 years in the Town of Farmington schools including Union School, East Farms School, and Noah Wallace School. He was a communicant of St. Gregory the Great parish in Bristol. Mitchell is survived by his daughter and son in law, Theresa and Michael Shea of Farmington and his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kathy Urbanowicz of Bristol; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Brandon, Sarah, Megan, and Michael Shea, Bryan Hazelton, and Brad Urbanowicz; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Stanley and Edward Urbanowicz; and two sisters, Stella Galczynski and Jane Garlo. Mitchell’s family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses, nurses’ aides and staff at Countryside Manor for their outstanding and compassionate care shown to Mitch during his time there. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol on Thursday (June 1, 2017) at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow with Military Honors in St. Mary Cemetery, Unionville. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home prior to the Mass on Thursday between 11 AM and 12 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35102-2164 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 18 North Main St., 3rd Floor, West Hartford, CT 06107. Please visit Mitchell’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

