Obituaries: Rev. Dr. Gardenia E. Davis

Rev. Dr. Gardenia E. Davis, 72, formerly of Bristol passed away peacefully on May 3, 2017 in Augusta, GA.

Born April 16, 1945 in Sumter, SC, she was the daughter of Trifenia Elie.

Gardenia worked at New Departure Manufacturing Company, Chris Cook’s Real Estate Agency, a substitute teacher, and as a secretary for Valerie DePastino Ministries.

She was an ordained minister who founded Gardenia E. Davis Ministries.

In 1992 she moved to Augusta, GA where she worked as a secretary for Whole Life Ministries. Other involvement with the ministry included serving as a counselor, prayer coordinator, singing in the choir, prison ministry, and teaching in the Healing Center.

She also received her Doctorate of Ministry from Christian Life School of Theology and wrote two books, The Benefits of Praise and Speak It To Change It.

She is survived by her mother Trifenia Elie, daughter, Bianca (Davis) Diaz, two sisters, Alveta James and Elizabeth (Robert) Simon, sister-in-law, Rebecca Jefferson, many nieces and nephews, and a host of long-time friends. Her brother, Edward Jefferson, brother-in-law Leroy James, and former spouse, Charles Davis Jr. preceded her in death.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Oasis of Life Christian Church, Cold Springs Plaza, 945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice.

