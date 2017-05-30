Obituaries: Shirley Goulet

Shirley (Woodard) Goulet, 89, of Bristol, passed away, May25, 2017 at Sheriden Woods Convalescent Home. She was the widow of Robert Goulet.

Shirley was born in Bristol on May 23, 1928, the daughter of the late Archie W. and Susan (LeFebbvre) Woodard.

She worked at Hamilton Standard in Farmington for many years before she retired.

She is survived vy 2 sons, Keith Goulet of AK and Donald Goulet of Bristol, a brother Archie J. Woodard of Burlington and 3 sisters, Madelyn Politis of Farmington, Susan Bildeau of Colchester and Beverly Strong of Bristol . Several grandchildren and great grandchildren plus nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by a son, Frederick Goulet and a brother, Marine PFC Frederick J. Woodard and four sister, Louise Goulet, Dorothy Gomes, Theresa Chapulis and Charlotte Zapor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol. There are no calling hours. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of arrangements. http://www.dunnfh.com/