Obituaries: Thomas S. Thayer

Thomas S. Thayer, 65, of Bristol, husband of Terri Boyko-Thayer, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday May 25, 2017. Tom was born in Bristol on May 1, 1952 and was a son of the late Ernest E. and Gloria (Stanley) Thayer. A Bristol resident all his life, he was a Patrol Officer for the Bristol Police Department for 27 years before retiring in 2002. Tom was a member of the Bristol Lodge of Elk’s #1010, Chippanee Country Club, and Hibernian Hall, Newport, RI. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Georgia Thayer of Litchfield; a daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Brian Sorel of Bristol; a brother, David Thayer of Bristol; a sister, Linda Petrillo of Southington; three grandchildren, Mia, Allie, and Jackson Sorel; and several nieces and nephews including Melissa Green, Stephanie Gibbons, Scott Petrillo, and Jason Hyland. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by a sister Carolyn Hyland. “Tom was a wonderful, kindhearted man who was generous beyond measure. With a humble spirit, he took pride in his work & accomplishments, yet he valued relationships above all. He loved people, and that’s why people loved him. He was the life of the party & made friends out of strangers. He loved cooking for friends and family & was the best at turning an ordinary event like a snowstorm into a party. He was a master storyteller & had his family & friends laughing every chance he got. He thoroughly enjoyed golfing with his wife, his son, & friends. He was a well-liked & respected officer at the Bristol Police Dept. Tom was his wife’s best friend, rock, & life companion. He was a wonderful Dad to Brian & Kate, always their biggest supporter and encourager. He loved his daughter-in-law and son-in-law as much as his own children. He adored his grandkids that brought him such joy. Tom was a faithful friend to many. He was a good man and a gift to all who were blessed to know him.” Funeral services will be held on Thursday (June 1, 2017) 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery, Forestville. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 4 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. For condolences to the family, please visit www.FunkFuneral Home.com

