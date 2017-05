The Older Members Association of the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center is sponsoring a Bristol Blues baseball game at Muzzy Field on Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m.OM member George Klimek will throw the first pitch and club members will sing the National Anthem. Proceeds from the games 50/50 raffle will benefit the club. Tickets to the game can be purchased through the OMs or at the stadium.

