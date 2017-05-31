Bees, Bluefish face off in day game

NEW BRITAIN BEES (14-24) vs. BRIDGEPORT BLUEFISH (21-18)

==========

In 140 Characters or Less: #BreakfastWithTheBees in Bridgeport as the Bees face the Bluefish in game 2 of their series, first pitch at 10:35 AM! #NewBritainVsEverybody

Series: The first series of the season for the Bees in Bridgeport began with the Bluefish securing the victory last night by a 4-1 final score. Game 2 of the series will feature a daytime showdown beginning at 10:35 A.M. today. The series will then conclude on Thursday night at 7:12 P.M.

Home Tickets: BUY HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

The Bees: New Britain began yesterday’s game with an early lead after Michael Crouse hit his league leading third triple of the season to put him at third base, and came in to score on a wild pitch while Craig Maddox was at bat. After that, the offense would be held to just 3 additional hits throughout the rest of the game. Starter Kyle Simon pitched his longest outing of the season, going 6 2/3 innings, striking out 5 batters and giving up 8 hits.

The Opposition: Bridgeport is on a 4 game winning streak versus New Britain this season. In yesterday’s game, they never scored more than 1 run in a single inning, but they scored in 4 different innings. The offense was led by RBI knocks form Luis Hernandez and Jose Gil and a home run by Sean Burroughs, along with a sacrifice fly from Tony Abreu. Starter Chris Rearick gave up the early run to the Bees in the 1st inning, but settled down from then on, allowing only 2 total hits in 6 innings of work, striking out 8 New Britain batters.

Starters: New Britain: RHP Mike Lee (0-3, 5.68) | Bridgeport: RHP Charles Brewer (3-1, 7.22)

Key to the Game: Hit for contact: The Bees lead the Atlantic League in strikeouts, having totaled 337 on the season after last night’s game finished. Several key offensive opportunities were missed because of the strikeout, leading to New Britain leaving 8 total runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the 8th inning. In their past 3 games, New Britain opponents have committed a combined 6 errors, showing that things can happen if the ball is put in play. Look for the Bees to show discipline at the plate against Brewer and the Bluefish bullpen, being more selective about the pitches that they take swings at and keep an extra eye on the ball as it enters the zone to aim for contact.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 10:20 A.M.

Bees Buzz: Michael Crouse hit his league leading 3rd triple of the season in the 1st inning yesterday, which helped score New Britain’s first and only run…Yesterday’s game was Kyle Simon’s longest outing of the season (6 2/3 IP)…Sean Burroughs’s home run in the 6th inning yesterday was the first home run by either the Bees or their opponent in 6 games…With his 2 hits last night, Conor Bierfeldt is now tied for the team lead in multi-hit games at 11 with Michael Crouse and Jovan Rosa…Kyle Simon is now 11 strikeouts away from 300 total strikeouts in his career after striking out 5 batters in yesterday’s game…Eric Fornataro made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season for the Bees in the 8th inning yesterday…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 178 yesterday, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 201, including postseason.