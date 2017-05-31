Biefeldt gets 11th multi-hit game

KYLE SIMON GOES 6 2/3 INNINGS IN 4-1 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bierfeldt gets his 11th multi-hit game of the season, but New Britain falls to Bridgeport in the series opener, 4-1. #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: In the bottom of the 5th inning, with the score tied at 1, Luis Hernandez came to bat with runners at the corners. He would hit an RBI single to bring Daniel Fields home, giving Bridgeport the 2-1 lead. The Bluefish would add several insurance runs, but the RBI single by Hernandez would prove to be the game winning run with the 4-1 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Chris Rearick (3-1) | L: Kyle Simon (2-3) | SV: David Carpenter (14)

Player(s) of the Game: Sean Burroughs (Bridgeport) – 2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 2-2, 2 BB

Next Game: Wednesday, May 31st, 10:35 A.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (14-24) vs. Bridgeport Bluefish (21-18)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Mike Lee (0-3, 5.68) | Bridgeport: RHP Charles Brewer (3-1, 7.22)

Bees Buzz: Michael Crouse hit his league leading 3rd triple of the season in the 1st inning, which helped score New Britain’s first run…Today’s game was Kyle Simon’s longest outing of the season (6 2/3 IP)…Sean Burroughs’s home run in the 6th inning was the first home run by either the Bees or their opponent in 6 games…With his 2 hits tonight, Conor Bierfeldt is now tied for the team lead in multi-hit games at 11 with Michael Crouse and Jovan Rosa…Kyle Simon is now 11 strikeouts away from 300 total strikeouts in his career after striking out 5 batters in the game…Eric Fornataro made his first start out of the bullpen this season for the Bees in the 8th inning…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 178, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 201, including postseason.