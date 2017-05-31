Long ball doesn’t help Bees

MIKE LEE PITCHES 6 STRONG INNINGS IN 8-6 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Rosa and Bierfeldt bring 4 runs home with the long ball, but the Bees’ late rally falls short against Bluefish, 8-6. #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Bridgeport had a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the 8th inning, and they would pick up 4 insurance runs which would prove to be vital in holding their lead. RBI singles by Ozney Guillen, D’Arby Myers, and Jonathan Galvez would bring home those 4 runs to give Bridgeport an 8-2 lead at the time. The Bluefish would hold off a late New Britain rally to get to the 8-6 final, making the runs scored in the 8th inning the game winning runs.

Pitchers of Record: W: Alex Burgos (2-0) | L: Nate Roe (0-2) | SV: David Carpenter (15)

Player(s) of the Game: Jonathan Galvez (Bridgeport) – 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 2-5, HR, 3 RBI

Next Game: Thursday, June 1st, 7:12 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (14-25) vs. Bridgeport Bluefish (22-18)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Brian Dupra (3-2, 3.19) | Bridgeport: RHP Tyler Badamo (1-2, 1.97)

Bees Buzz: With his 3 hits today, Jovan Rosa is now the team leader in multi-hit games with 12…Michael Crouse has reached base safely in 9 consecutive games…Jovan Rosa’s home run in the 1st inning was the first home run for New Britain in 8 games…With his 3 run home run in the 9th inning, Conor Bierfeldt leads the Bees in 3 run home runs (2)…New Britain now has 9 multi-home run games on the season…Yusuke Kajimoto has notched his seventh multi-hit game of the season after only playing 15 games so far for the Bees…Mike Lee only allowed 1 earned run in today’s game. He has yet to allow more than 3 earned runs in a single outing…All 9 of New Britain’s starting 9 batters had at least 1 hit in the game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 179, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 202, including postseason.