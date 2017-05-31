NAACP holding fundraising 3 on 3 hoop tourney

As part of an ongoing effort to fund an annual scholarship award for college bound local high school students, the youth chapter of the Bristol NAACP will be hosting a 3 on 3 basketball tournament at the Bristol Boys and Girls Club.

At 11 a.m,, on Saturday, June 17, men and women ages 18 and up are invited to compete for a championship trophy while supporting a great cause. There is no limit to the number of teams welcome to play in this tournament. The cost to participate is $20 per player and admission to spectators is $5 per adult, and $2 for children under the age of 12. All proceeds will go toward a college scholarship that will be awarded to a high achieving college bound local student in the 2017/2018 academic year.

To sign up to play or receive more information, contact NAACP President Lexie Mangum at (860)202-9965, youth chapter leader Jay Maia at (860) 881-6276, or visit https://www.facebook.comBristolCTNAACP.