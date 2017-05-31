New employees at chamber

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce recently hired two new employees, Mecheal Hamilton and Katie D’Agostino.

Mecheal Hamilton, who also runs a product brokerage company focusing on the health industry, is the new executive director for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. Hamilton took over the position from Christine Mola, who left the chamber in April. As executive director, Hamilton oversees the day to day operation of the Farmington Chamber in addition to planning and running chamber events, recruiting new members, and acting as a liaison between the Farmington and Central Connecticut Chambers. The Farmington Chamber is one of seven affiliates of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, including the Bloomfield, Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth and Wolcott Chambers.

She is a long-time volunteer with the Farmington chamber and a small business owner. In a chamber press release, she said, “The chamber’s most fundamental mission is to generate more business activity for the community. I am honored to devote my time to the future and prosperity of local businesses.”

Katie D’Agostino, formerly a senior marketing specialist with Webster Bank, is the new marketing and office assistant, a new position within the chamber. In this role, D’Agostino will work with marketing and communications Director Rebecca White to assist with the chamber’s marketing efforts including creating email blasts, producing newsletters, maintaining chamber websites, and social media accounts, and designing various marketing materials. In addition, she will assist with the daily operations in the office including member management, billing, and assisting community and chamber members.

D’Agostino stated, according to the chamber news release, “Seeing the value the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce provides to the community really attracted me to the position. I am honored to work with an amazing team, and excited to highlight all the great opportunities our community has to offer.”

Chamber president and CEO Cindy Scoville stated in the press release, “We are thrilled to welcome Mecheal and Katie to the Chamber. They are both highly qualified professionals dedicated to improving the business community and are already making a difference in our daily operations.”

For more information on the chamber, please visit www.CentralCTChambers.org, email Info@CentralCTChambers.org or call (860) 584-4718.