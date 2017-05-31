Obituaries: Joyce Pierce

Joyce (Dupuis) Pierce, 77, of Terryville, widow of Donald W. Pierce passed away peacefully Monday, May 29, 2017 at Bristol Hospital surrounded by the love of her family.

Joyce was born February 6, 1940 in Meriden, CT, daughter of the late Ernest and Evelyn (Kendall) Dupuis. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a bus driver for Wollenberg’s Bus Co. of Terryville for 33 years. Joyce enjoyed bowling and watching the Red Sox.

She is survived by her sons, William Pierce and his wife Carol of Hawaii, Michael Pierce and his wife Michele of Louisiana, John Pierce of Terryville; her daughters, Joanne Carroll and her fiancé Eric Gilbert of Bristol, Sandra Standish of Terryville; her brothers, Richard Dupuis of Deep River, Ernest Dupuis of Louisiana, her sister, Elaine Andrews of ME; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sterling and Connie McClay of MA, Joan Ireland of TX, Dennis & Lauren Pierce of FL and Forest Pierce of FL; her grandchildren, Paul, James, Matthew, Timothy, Eric, Caroline, Scott, Christopher, Quinton and their spouses; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Donna Pierce and Phyllis Dupuis and her brother, John “Bo” Dupuis.

Joyce will always be remembered for her smile and laughter which will be deeply missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bristol Hospital, Sheriden Woods, and Keep Me At Home Agency for the care and support they gave during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held Monday 7:00PM at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00PM. Private burial will be in West Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. or to the donor’s choice. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com