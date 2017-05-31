Obituaries: Robert L. Gibson

Robert George Gibson, 86 a lifelong resident of Forestville, passed away peacefully Sunday evening May 28, 2017 at The Pines of Bristol surrounded by the love of his family. He was the husband of the late Loretta (Lunt) Gibson.

Bob was born in Hartford on July 17, 1930, son of the late Eugene H. and Mary (Gagnon) Gibson. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the 40th Infantry Division and was discharged as a Sergeant and was a cartographer. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star and more recently received the Silver Star, the third-highest decoration for valor in combat. A machinist, Bob worked at Gull Metal in Plainville beginning in 1958 and from 1958-1963 he was a Bristol Police Department Supernumerary. A devout catholic, he was a member of St. Matthew Church in Forestville.

He leaves his sons, Robert L. Gibson and his wife Wilda of Bristol and Gary Gibson of Forestville; grandchildren Mary Esten and her husband Tom and Robert S. Gibson; great grandchildren Hailey McDonald and Isaac Esten; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Eugene A. Gibson. For 25 years, Bob also enjoyed the company of Phyllis Petit with whom he travelled, dined and watched UConn Women’s basketball as well as the Red Sox.

The family would like to thank CNA’s Troy and Kirsten of Always Best Care Senior Services for the comfort and compassion they gave to Bob during difficult times at his home for the past seven months. They also thank the nurses of Hartford Healthcare. Also, many thanks to Chuck and Florence Procko of St. Matthew Church for delivering Holy Communion to Bob each and every week for the last six years.

Bob’s funeral will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal service and interment with Military Honors will follow at Forestville Cemetery, Forestville. Calling hours will be held on Friday between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 279 New Britain Rd. #5, Kensington, CT 06037. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit his memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.