Performance listings, starting June 2

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

BRISTOL

TEDDY ROOSEVELT: MIND, BODY, AND SPIRIT. 1 p.m. Actor and author Ted Zalewski will bring to life the late president. Combining history, drama and fun, he will give voice to many of Roosevelt’s own words, writings and beliefs. Light refreshments provided by Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. Register. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

NOW thru JUNE 17

OTHER

‘JULIUS CAESAR.’ Performed by A Hole In the Wall Theatre. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday matinee on June 4 at 2 p.m. Friday, June 2 is Pay What You Can Night. A Hole in the Wall, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20, general admission. $15 for students with ID and seniors. (860) 229-3049. hitw.org.