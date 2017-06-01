Bees begin June concluding series with Bluefish

NEW BRITAIN BEES (14-25) vs. BRIDGEPORT BLUEFISH (22-18)

In 140 Characters or Less: The Bees begin the month of June concluding their 3 game set in Bridgeport against the Bluefish, first pitch at 7:12! #NewBritainVsEverybody

Series: The first series of the season for the Bees in Bridgeport began with the Bluefish securing the victory on Tuesday night by a 4-1 final score. A late rally by the Bees in game 2 fell just short as Bridgeport managed to hold on for an 8-6 win over New Britain, securing the series win for the Bluefish. The series will conclude tonight at 7:12 P.M.

The Bees: New Britain ended the month of May with the 8-6 loss to the Bluefish yesterday, which gives them a 10-20 record for the month. Jovan Rosa and Conor Bierfeldt drove in 4 of the 6 Bees runs yesterday with the long ball, including Bierfeldt’s 3 run shot in the top of the 9th inning to ignite a comeback opportunity for the New Britain offense, but the rally would fall short. Mike Lee has a solid start on the mound, pitching 6 plus innings and only giving up 1 run.

The Opposition: Bridgeport ended the month of May with a 16-14 record, riding a 2 game winning streak, along with a 5 game winning streak against the Bees. Late offense was what would put the Bluefish out front on the scoreboard for good in yesterday’s game, as they would score 4 runs in both the 7th and 8th innings. Each of those 8 runs would prove to be essential after New Britain’s late rally in the top of the 9th. Bluefish starter Charles Brewer gave up an early home run to Jovan Rosa in the 1st inning, but would settle down and pitch 6 full innings, giving up 6 hits and striking out 7 batters.

Starters: New Britain: RHP Brian Dupra (3-2, 3.19) | Bridgeport: RHP Tyler Badamo (1-2, 1.97)

Key to the Game: Offensive spread: Through the first 2 games of this series, New Britain has left 19 runners on base off of 18 hits. The Bees have been consistent in generating offensive threats during those games, but struggling to bring the runners home has hurt them on the scoreboard. The threats to Bridgeport’s pitching have already made themselves clear: Conor Bierfeldt is 8-16 against the Bluefish this season (.500) and Yusuke Kajimoto is 8-18 (.444), both have 1 home run each. Look for New Britain to take advantage of the hot bats of Kajimoto and Bierfeldt, who are traditionally in the bottom half of the Bees batting order, spreading the power and offensive wealth through the other parts of the order to strand fewer runners on base and bring more of them home.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 7:00 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Today’s game will be Brian Dupra’s first appearance against the Bluefish this season…Jovan Rosa and Conor Bierfeldt each had multiple hits in yesterday’s game. They are each tied for the team lead in multi-hit games this season with 12…Michael Crouse has reached base safely in 9 consecutive games…Jovan Rosa’s home run in the 1st inning yesterday was the first home run for New Britain in 8 games…With his 3 run home run in the 9th inning last game, Conor Bierfeldt leads the Bees in 3 run home runs (2)…New Britain has 9 multi-home run games on the season…Yusuke Kajimoto notched his seventh multi-hit game of the season yesterday after only playing 15 games so far for the Bees…Mike Lee only allowed 1 earned run in yesterday’s game. He has yet to allow more than 3 earned runs in a single outing…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 179, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 202, including postseason.