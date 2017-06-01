Blood drive June 8 to honor twin sisters

The Hospital of Central Connecticut (HOCC) and Bristol Firefighters Local 773 will continue to honor twin sisters Cameron and Olivia Plourde by hosting a blood drive on Thursday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hillside Community Church in Bristol.

Looking now, it’s hard to imagine Olivia and Cameron Plourde once weighed less than 3 pounds each at birth. Today, the nearly 3-year-old twin sisters are healthy, happy, and continue to grow, thanks in part to generous blood donors and the life-saving care provided at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

The twins were born 11 weeks premature to parents Adrienne and Brian Plourde. At HOCC, Cameron and Olivia were found to be suffering from twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. Olivia received double the amount of blood and nutrients needed for growth, while her sister, Cameron, was born severely anemic. Both were born in critical condition. Cameron needed an emergency blood transfusion and Olivia was given saline to thin her blood so oxygen could reach her organs. Blood for Cameron’s transfusion came from HOCC’s blood bank via donations. The babies spent 57 days in the hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit.

“We are so thrilled to serve as a co-sponsor for the blood drive in honor of the Plourde girls,” says HOCC neonatologist Dr. Annmarie Golioto, chief of Pediatrics, and one of the twins’ caregivers at the hospital in a press release from the Red Cross. “The generosity of our donors allows us to continue our life-saving work for other patients.”

To honor Cameron and Olivia, the Hospital of Central Connecticut and Bristol Firefighters Local 773 once again invite the community to give blood to help ensure blood is available for all patients in need, like it was for Cameron. Parents Brian and Adrienne are both Bristol Firefighters.

“We don’t take things for granted as much as we used to,” said Brian Plourde in a press release. “We knew that we were creating life and going to be parents, but we didn’t know how fragile and blessed the experience would be.”

Blood Drive in Honor of Cameron and Olivia Plourde will be held Thursday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hillside Community Church, 435 Broad St., Bristol.

To make an appointment, download the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.