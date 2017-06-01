Exchange Club holding Diaper Drive June 10

The Bristol Exchange Club will hold a Diaper Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 during the Gloria Dei Caring for Kids Strawberry Festival, 355 Camp St. The collection will support the Parent and Child Center, 9 Prospect St., Bristol, which helps area families in need of parenting supplies, education, and support.

The following items are most needed by the center for its Caring Closet, which offers low-income families basic needed supplies: Diapers in sizes Newborn, 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6; baby wipes; combination baby wash/shampoo; baby food; toddler snacks; feminine hygiene products; and adult shampoo, conditioner, soap, and deodorant. Also appreciated are gift cards to stores such as Walmart or CVS so the Center can purchase needed items. Gently used or new clothing in sizes newborn to 5T can also be donated during the June 10 drive.