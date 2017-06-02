Obituaries: Elizabeth Mary Wirtes

Elizabeth Mary Wirtes, 88 of Newington, passed away on Memorial Day May 29, 2017.

She was born on November 22, 1928 in Throop, PA, a daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Sheftz) Szczepanski.

Elizabeth is survived by her children and their spouses, Daniel Wirtes Jr. and his wife Rebecca, John Wirtes and his wife Bonnie, Susan DiFronzo and her husband David, Laura DiMauro, Timothy Wirtes and his wife Patricia, Thomas Wirtes and Robert Wirtes; her sister Maryann Leseke; nineteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Daniel Wirtes, Sr.; her son Michael Wirtes; her sister Eleanor Gwara and her brothers Martin Szczepanski and Louis Szczepanski, Jr.

Calling hours will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville on Saturday, June 3, 2017 starting at 5PM followed by the funeral service at 6:30PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Elizabeth’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com