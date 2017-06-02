Obituaries: Gary E. Whittle

Gary E. Whittle of Forestville, died on Tuesday May 30, 2017 after a long illness.

He was the son of the late Donald and Jacqueline Whittle of Enfield.

Gary was a coach with the Forestville Little League for over 15 years and a Cubmaster for Greene-Hills School.

He is survived by his daughter Courtney Whittle and her fiancé Al Dance; his sons Stephen Whittle and Jonathan Whittle and his fiancée Kathy Olszewski; his former spouse Nancy Rudzinski Whittle and her parents Stephen and Ida Rudzinski; his sister Judy Kilty and his brothers Don and Robert Whittle.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Forestville Little League, PO Box 9142, Forestville, CT 06011-9142.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gary’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.