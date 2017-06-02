Obituaries: Lynn J. Tardif

Lynn J. Tardif, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 30, 2017.

She was born on March 28, 1967 in Bristol the daughter of Hilda (Belanger) Tardif and the late Reno Tardif.

In addition to her mother of Bristol, she is survived by her daughters Katherine and Sarah Kuczenski both of Bristol; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Carol Tardif of West Gardiner, ME and Mark and Bonnie Tardif of Bristol; her former spouse Theodore Kuczenski and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Monday June 5, 2107 at Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St., Bristol at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Lynn’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.