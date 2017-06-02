Police blotter for June 2

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Areanna Gaddy, 18, of 82 Nutmeg Rd., Bristol, was arrested May 19 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Tamaria Gaddy, 21, of 160 West Washington St., Bristol, was arrested May 19 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Carol Y. Kallberg, 71, of 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, was arrested May 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Craig Kallberg, 49, of 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, was arrested May 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Miguel A. Lebron, 40, of 126 High St., Apt. N3, New Britain, was arrested May 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny, second degree failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than .5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- William K. Velez, 29, of 15095 Windrose Dr., Surpise, Ariz., was arrested May 20 and charged with interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with fingerprint requests.
- Laura Gardner, 51, of 342 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jose L. Negron, 49, of 23 Grove St., Bristol, was arrested May 20 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- David G. Gonzalez, 39, of 126 Charles St., West Hartford, was arrested May 20 and charged with failure to drive right and possession of a controlled substance.
- Carlos A. Gonzalez, 25, of 32 Chestnut St., Apt. 2L, Bristol, was arrested May 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer and third degree assault.
- Matthew P. Shea, 39, of 33 Hillside Ave., Plantsville, was arrested May 21 and charged with second degree assault, assault on a victim over age 60, second degree breach of
- peace, failure to comply with fingerprint requests and operation while under the influence.
- Alexandra Bento, 43, of 13 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested May 21and charged with failure to respond to payable violation.
- Daniel Carpino, 25, of 121 Delhurst Dr., Oakville, was arrested May 21 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Jose Rivera, 60, of 28 Becker Circle, Windsor, was arrested May 21 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Cynthia Schuler, 48, of 711 Camp St., Bristol, was arrested May 21 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Hayden M. Horne, 26, of 153 Sherwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested May 22 and charged with failure to drive right, operation while under the influence and failure to obey control signal.
- John E. Lozada, 30, of 3041Leisure Place, Sarasota, Fla., was arrested May 22 and charged with first degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
- Nicholas Pugh-Williams, 26, of 403 West St., Bristol, was arrested May 22 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Christina Senack, 52, of 5 Spring Lane, Apt. 219 C, Farmington, was arrested May 22 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Christopher J. Power, 32, of 42 Matilda Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 22 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of pistol/revolver and carry and sale of a dangerous weapon.
- Francis Card, 19, of 49 Nicholas Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 22 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Nathaniel Chapman, 21, of 49 Nicholas Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 22 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Wilson Perez, 19, of 63 Rollinson Rd., Bristol, was arrested May 23 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- David Letalien, 30, of 301 East St., New Britain, was arrested May 23 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage.
- George W. Beland, 49, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested May 23 and charged with sex offender address verification.
- John J. Krebs, 54, of 9 Irvings St., Apt. 9, Bristol, was arrested May 24 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence, following too close and evading responsibility through physical injury.
- Charles Cuthbert, 38, of 65 Terryville Ave., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested May 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree unlawful restraint and risk of injury to a minor.
- Andrew M. Smith, 27, of 24 Roberts St., Bristol, was arrested May 24 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, and failure to obey stop sign.
- Peter Kasputis, 58, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested May 24 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Peter F. Kasputis, 26, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested May 24 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Michael Murray, 44, of 30 Darling St., Apt. D, Southington, was arrested May 25 and charged with two counts of criminal violation of protective order.
- Donald Shaw, 34, of 371 Emmett St., Apt. 6, Bristol, was arrested May 25 and charged with second degree unlawful restraint, criminal violation of restraining order and second degree breach of peace.
- Gina Tino, 25, of 187 Surrey Dr., Apt. 63, Bristol, was arrested May 25 and charged with criminal violation of restraining order, first degree criminal trespass, second degree breach of peace, and third degree criminal mischief.
- Hiran Gonzalez, 71, of 53 Vance Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 25 and charged with no insurance, evading responsibility through injury/property damage and failure to drive in proper lane.
- Dezmin D. Hussey, 19, of 45 Stearns St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested May 25 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Douglas Barnett, 50, of 99 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.
- Rodney Eldred, 51, of P.O. Box 23, Bristol, was arrested May 25 and charged with third degree criminal trespass.
- Richard Baxter, 55, of 325 Main St., Apt. 110, Terryville, was arrested May 25 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence and failure to wear seatbelt.
- Anisa J. Caraballo, 18, of 7 Avalon Circle, Waterbury, was arrested May 25 and charged with failure to respond to infraction.