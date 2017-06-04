Fire report for June 2

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
May 19
Riverview Apartments, 171 Laurel St., lock-in.
DOT-owned home, 103 Lyons Rd., lock-out.
282 Louisiana Ave., power line down.
Emmett Street and Redstone Hill Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
May 20
70 Gridley St., lock-out.
Seymour St. and Hillside Ave., unauthorized burning.
Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., extrication, rescue, other.
Birge Road and North Pond Street, unauthorized burning.
100 Beechwood Lane, lock-out.
76 Castle Rd., lock-out.
May 21
St. Matthew’s Church, 120 Church Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.
Redstone Street and Overlook Avenue, power line down.
May 22
Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.
92 West St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
28 Lincoln Place, smoke detector activation, no fire.
Terryville Rd. and city line, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
May 23
2 Beech St., building fire.
90 Terryville Ave., unauthorized burning.
May 24
218 West St., cooking fire, confined to container.
425 Brook St., assist police or other governmental agency.
Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
131 Burlington Ave., unauthorized burning.
May 25
Meridian Towers, 52 Sheila Ct., lock-in.
Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Bristol City Hall, 111 North Main St., water problem, other.
376 South St., water problem, other.