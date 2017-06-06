Bees to host Long Island

LONG ISLAND DUCKS (21-23) vs. NEW BRITAIN BEES (16-27)

==========

In 140 Characters or Less: The Bees are back home after a week on the road to host Long Island for a 3 game series beginning tonight at 6:35 PM! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

Series: The Bees will be taking on the Ducks for the first time since they faced each other in a Mother’s Day doubleheader on May 14th. Game 1 of the series is tonight at 6:35, followed by game 2 on Wednesday night at 6:35. The 3 game set will conclude at 6:35 on Thursday night.

The Bees: New Britain will be playing their first home game since May 28th against Southern Maryland after spending the past week on the road, visiting Bridgeport and Southern Maryland. On Sunday, the Bees and Blue Crabs battled in extra innings. The Bees were victorious to earn their fifth consecutive extra innings win, led by Kyle Simon’s remarkable 9 inning start, the first 9 inning outing for a Bees pitcher since June 22nd last year, also set by Simon, and Conor Bierfeldt’s 3 RBI in the game, including a game winning 2 run single in the top of the 11th inning.

The Opposition: The Ducks are in the middle of a 7 game road trip through Connecticut, making their first stop in Bridgeport for a 4 game series that began last Friday, and beginning a 3 game set against the Bees in New Britain tonight. Long Island split their 4 game set with the Bluefish 2-2 after being defeated in the series finale on Sunday. Their biggest contributions on offense in that series have come off the bats of Dan Lyons and Giovanny Alfonzo, who are batting .364 and .333 in their last 5 games, respectively.

Starters: New Britain: RHP Mike Lee (0-3, 4.68) | Long Island: RHP Dennis O’Grady (1-2, 3.34)

Key to the Game: Attack O’Grady early: Long Island starter Dennis O’Grady has not started a game since May 27th against Lancaster. He has only pitched 2 innings out of the bullpen on June 2 at Bridgeport since then. In his last start, the Barnstormers chased him after just 4 innings, scoring 6 runs off of 9 hits. He has also started against New Britain back on May 14th, earning a loss after allowing 2 runs in 4 innings. Look for the Bees to swing away against O’Grady, scoring runs early in the game and potentially forcing Long Island to go to their bullpen, making their relievers log multiple innings early on in the series.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: New Britain is 5-2 so far this season against Long Island…The Bees have won 5 consecutive extra inning games this season. They are 5-2 overall in extra inning contests, 4-1 on the road. 2 of the 3 games in Southern Maryland went to extra frames, the Bees were victorious in both…Kyle Simon pitched more than 7 innings in a single game on Sunday since August 7th last year against Lancaster, and Sunday was the first time he’s pitched 9 full innings in a game since June 22nd last year…Nate Roe got his first 2 wins of the season in Southern Maryland, both came in extra innings…Michael Crouse has hit a home run in 2 of his last 3 games…Conor Bierfeldt is now tied for the team lead in 3 RBI games with Jamar Walton at 2…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 183, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 206, including postseason.