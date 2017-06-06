For Goodness Sake raises $25K at fundraiser

For Goodness Sake, a local 501c3 nonprofit that provides donated furniture and household goods to individuals and families transitioning to independent living, raised $25,750 at its third annual fundraising dinner, A Plate at the Table, held on Tuesday, May 23, at Tavern 42 in Plantsville.

A press release from the organization said, “Thanks to over 70 individuals and local businesses that donated items for the raffle and silent auction, plus the generous support of event sponsors Tavern 42, Will O. Dawson III, Yarde Metals, and Eryen Lalonde, the event brought in double the proceeds of the previous Plate at the Table fundraiser.”

Kendra Morales, president and executive director of For Goodness Sake, stated, according to the press release, “We were blown away by the support of the community at this event. Tickets for the dinner sold out ahead of time, and about 200 people attended and supported us by buying raffle tickets, bidding on the silent auction items, and even giving straight donations. When we tallied up how much we made after the event, we were all ecstatic, because this money means that we don’t have to worry about operating expenses for a while, and we can give all our attention to serving our clients.”

For Goodness Sake provides direct aid, such as furniture and household goods, making an empty space into a home. For Goodness Sake accepts gently used furniture and household goods from the community and distributes them to people in need, serving families and individuals in Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Harwinton, New Britain, Plainville, Plantsville, Plymouth, Southington, West Hartford, and Wolcott. Clients must be referred from a partner agency.

To learn more about how to donate or volunteer at For Goodness Sake, visit their website at www.forgoodnessake.org.