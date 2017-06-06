Martin helps homeless veterans

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) joined representatives from Homes for the Brave, South Park Inn, and the American Legion at the legislature’s annual collection for homeless veterans. Called Help-a-Hero, the event takes donations of clothing, toiletries, grooming kits, gift cards, and cash that are donated to South Park Inn and Homes for the Brave. From the left, Kathy Beardsworth of Homes for the Brave, Xavier Roman of South Park Inn, state State Senator Henri Martin, Brian Baker of South Park Inn, Vincent Santilli of Homes for the Brave, and Richard Linnon, First District Commander of the American Legion.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

