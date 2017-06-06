Obituaries: Alfred S. Lagoss

Alfred S. “Sam” Lagoss, 85, of Bristol, CT, husband of the late Natalie (Bigos) died peacefully with his family by his side on June 1, 2017. He was the tenth child of Blaise and Margaret Lagosz, born in Nanticoke, PA. Alfred worked as a General Manager for over 40 years at Connecticut Centerless Grinding Company and later at All-Time Grinding.

Alfred loved to garden and enjoyed working in his yard. He liked eating meals while listening to his radio on the patio and singing The 12 Days of Christmas at the family Christmas Eve celebration. He was a wonderful grandfather to his four grandchildren and was delighted with the recent birth of his first great-granddaughter. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and his favorite player was Stan “The Man” Musial. He was a parishioner of St. Gregory The Great Church in Bristol.

Alfred is survived by his daughters, Karen Slonus and her husband Leo of Ocala, FL, Susan Laramie and her husband Ed of Burlington, CT and Eileen Lagoss-Krupnikoff and her husband Michael of Bethel, CT; his sisters Helen Harvey and Dorothy Cooper of Nanticoke, PA and Eleanor Klinitski of Wilmington, DE; his grandchildren Sarah, Michael, Anna, Sam, Vincent and Vanessa; his great-granddaughter Charlotte and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Walter Lagosh and Stanley Lagoss, his sisters Mary Hudzik, Catherine Ciesielski, Lottie Kulmatiski, Millie Chase and brother-in-law and best friend Michael Kulmatiski.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday June 4, 2017 from 3PM until 6PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol, CT. Funeral services will be held on Monday June 5, 2017 at 9:30AM from O’Brien Funeral Home to St. Gregory The Great Church, Maltby St. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Followed by the burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

