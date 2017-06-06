Obituaries: Angelina L. Spinelli

Angelina L. (Pasqualicchio) Spinelli, 94 of Bristol, wife of the late Peter P. Spinelli, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. It was said by one of her favorite doctors that she was blessed to beat the odds of ill health numerous times and lived a long productive life. Yet, on June 3, 2017, God call Angelina home.

Angelina was the only child of the late Joseph and Tragonda Pasqualicchio. Born on July 22, 1922 in Meriden CT. The family moved to Bristol when Angelina was four years old. She graduated from Bristol High School class of 1940 and has remained a resident of Bristol ever since. Angelina was a lifelong devote Catholic, member of St. Anthony’s Church in Bristol. She never missed a day of watching “The Daily Television Mass” (ORTV) and could never go often enough to her favorite place, “Lourdes in Litchfield Shrine,” spending many glorious hours there only days before her passing. She was an exceptional artist and during the years her children attended St. Anthony’s School, Angelina donated her time to create year books for the high schools graduating class, designed all their props for school plays and sewed their costumes. Her artwork was her passion along with needlework, knitting and crocheting. In her nineties, Angelina started crocheting winter hats, donating over 1000 hats to shelters for the homeless. Angelina also enjoyed writing and with the help of her son Robert they wrote and had copy written her mother’s family story.

Angelina and her husband Peter, whom she was married to for 68 years and the love of her life, enjoyed attending the Hartford Whaler games at the Civic Center in Hartford. They were season ticket holders for many years and 91 Club Members. Angelina and Peter also supported and enjoyed the UConn Girls basketball games and were avid fans of the New York Yankees.

Angelina worked for the Bristol School system, only working part-time so she could stay home with her young son Robert who returned the favor by taking care of her in her later years.

Angelina always found a way to speak directly to your heart with her genuine words. Her family was always on her mind and always in her heart. Above all she was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She is survived by her son, Robert and their faithful German Shepherd Dog, companion and protector, Luke. Daughters, Judith and husband James McCrystal of Greenville, R.I; Deanna and husband James Kinch of Plainville, CT; Arlene and husband Peter Bergan of East Hampton, CT; Grandchildren Kathleen (McCrystal) Cabral; Daniel McCrystal and wife Lisa; Lynette Kinch Piers; Melanie Kinch Gorneault (her special soul-mate and companion) and husband Neal; Tracy Bergan Patz; Heidi Bergan Nilsson and husband Kent; Peter Bergan and wife Kristen; Adam Bergan and wife Stephany. Great-Grandchildren Giana and Donato Cabral; Lauren, Rebecca, and Daniel McCrystal; Savannah Piers, Ryan Gorneault; Alexandra Patz; Sarah and Amy Nilsson; Benjamin Bergan; and baby boy Bergan to be, and a special cousin who Angelina considered to be her younger brother, Dominic Mastropasqua.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 5, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Church at 11:00 AM. Father Patrick Anthony, a special friend, who Angelina considered to be her adopted son will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bristol, CT. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol on Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 AM.

The family would like to thanks all her doctors and medical staff for the years of compassionate care and friendship, especially long-term doctors; H. Selinger; C. Luongo; T. Trenzi and J. Marakovits.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angelina’s name to either Lourdes of Litchfield Shrine, P.O. Box 667, Litchfield, CT 06759 or The Daily Television Mass, Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712.