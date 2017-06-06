Obituaries: Mary DiVenere

Mary (Giovinazzo) DiVenere, 98, pre-deceased by the love of her life, Dominic DiVenere, passed away peacefully on Friday (June 2, 2017) at Mulberry Gardens, in Plantsville. Mary was born on August 4, 1918 in Brockton, MA and was one of five children to the late Vito and Caterina Giovinazzo. Mary was a former member of OSIA Women’s Lodge, St. Anthony Rosary Society, and was devoted to her faith and to St. Anthony Church. Mary was an elegant lady who loved fashion, travel, music, theater and, of course, good Italian food. Most importantly, Mary loved her family and spending time with all of them. Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Nancy DiVenere Essex Junction VT; two daughters and son-in-law: Donna and Robert McHugh of Burlington, Debra DiVenere of West Hartford; sister: Dolly DiMeo of Burlington; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren with two great-grandchildren on the way; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband Mary was pre-deceased by her son and daughter-in-law: Peter and Joyce DiVenere; brother: Vito Giovinazzo; and two sisters: Jeannie Giovinazzo, Angelina Michaud. Funeral services will be celebrated on Tuesday (June 6, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday (June 5, 2017) between 5 and 8 PM. Mary’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mulberry Garden’s family for their exemplary care and kindness throughout Mary’s stay. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Anthony Church or to The Bristol Boy’s and Girl’s Club, 255 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Mary’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

