Obituaries: Timothy G. Boibeaux

Timothy G. Boibeaux, Sr., 74, of Bristol, died on Tuesday (May 30, 2017) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Timothy was born on May 20, 1943 in Canaan and was a son of the late Felix and Iola (Eldridge) Boibeaux. Raised in Canaan, he formerly lived in Terryville before coming to Bristol. Timothy is survived by four children: Timothy Boibeaux, Jr., Darren Boibeaux, Sr. and his wife, Kim, and Steven Boibeaux, all of Bristol, and Daphne Fore and her husband, Ronnie, of Alabama; his wife, Mary Boibeaux of Bristol; two sisters: Raveena Lewis of Osseo, MI, and Kathleen Fellows of Canaan; a host of grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, Louis, Phillip, Marcel, and Bruce Boibeaux, and two sisters: Patricia Hayden and Gabrielle Irwin-Ambery. A memorial service will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 7, 2017) at 2 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. The family will visit with friends and relatives on Wednesday between 1 and 2 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For condolences to the family, visit www.FunkFuneral Home.com

