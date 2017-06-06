Obituaries: William F. Stuckman

William F. Stuckman, 67, of Harwinton, passed away with dignity surrounded by his family at the UConn Medical Center on June 1, 2017 after a courages battle with Cancer.

Bill was born on May 29, 1950 in Defiance, OH, son of Patricia Anne (Ryan) Stuckman and the late Duane G. Stuckman. He was a U.S.Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam War as a medic and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Bill was a graduate of Quinnipac College with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. Working at Bristol Hospital for over 30 years as a Respiratory Therapist then retired but still could not give up on his profession so Bill went to work at Hospital for Special Care part time and Doyle’s Medical Supplies. Bill also taught students in Respiratory from Goodwin College.

Living on a lake in Harwinton, Bill thoroughly enjoyed his time fishing with family and friends, and a fan of the Red Soxs and Green Bay Packers. Bill was a friend of Bill W.

Bill was a good son, brother, uncle and friend. In addition to his Mother Bill leaves his siblings, Thomas Stuckman and his wife Catherine, Matthew Stuckman and Susan Thornton and her husband David; his nieces and nephews Jennifer Stuckman, Erik Stuckman and his wife Marie, John Thornton and Jessica and Laura Stuckman; great-nieces and great nephews Brian, David, Haley, Emily and Brady Stuckman. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel Stuckman, niece

and nephew Deborah and James Stuckman.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to Soldier On, 425 North Main Street, Building 6, Leeds, MA 01053 www.wesoldieron.org. For online condolences, please visit www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.