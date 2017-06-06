Wheeler Clinic presents awards

Connecticut State Representative Whit Betts (R-78), Cathryn Addy, Ph.D., president of Tunxis Community College and former member of the Wheeler Board of Trustees, and Gnazzo’s Food Center in Plainville were among six organizations and individuals to receive an award at Wheeler’s seventh annual Hands & Hearts reception in May at The Country Club of Farmington.

The event honors individuals and families, corporations and foundations for their outstanding support of Wheeler’s mission to provide equitable access to innovative care that improves health, recovery and growth at all stages of life.

“Whit and Jarre Betts have supported our continuum of services for many years. Whit understands the critical role that nonprofits like Wheeler play as cost-effective partners in the state system of care,” said Susan Walkama, LCSW, president and chief executive officer, Wheeler Clinic, according to a press release release. “This year, Whit has championed key legislative initiatives that recognize our capacity to deliver high-quality care for the state’s most vulnerable citizens and that promote our long-term fiscal health.”

“As a trustee from 2001 to 2011, Cathryn (Addy) helped to nurture Wheeler through a period of extraordinary growth and expansion,” said Walkama, according to a press release. “She has been an outstanding mentor and guide through the years, a collaborative partner in countless endeavors and she has been steadfast in her philanthropic support of our mission.”

“Whether it is the Plainville Community Fund, the Plainville Food Pantry, a Rotary Club Scholarship, Wheeler’s students and patients, or any one of countless community activities or local families in need, the Gnazzo family has opened their hearts and raised their hands to help,” said Walkama, in the press release. “As volunteers and as donors, as good citizens and as good neighbors, the Gnazzo family and Gnazzo’s Food Center embody what this award is all about.”